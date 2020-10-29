Man arrested after allegedly threatening staff in Dublin pharmacy with a knife and stealing cash and medicine

A man has been arrested in Dublin after threatening staff in a pharmacy with a knife and stealing cash and medicine.

Gardaí arrested the man (30s) for aggravated robbery of a pharmacy in Finglas.

The incident took place at approximately 5.20pm yesterday when the man entered the premises armed with a knife and proceeded to threaten staff.

During the course of the aggravated robbery, the man took a sum of cash and a quantity of medication. He then fled the scene on foot.

Gardaí located the offending male during a follow-up search of the area. He was arrested and the stolen property was recovered. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors