Man arrested after €60,000 of cannabis seized by gardaí in Laois

A man has been arrested after €60,000 of cannabis was seized by gardaí in Laois.

The man (20s) was arrested after gardaí attached to the Laois Divisional Drug Unit conducted a search at a property in Portarlington yesterday evening.

A domestic residence and a car were searched as part of the operation.

Three kilogrammes of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €60,000 was seized by Gardaí. The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The man was arrested and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors