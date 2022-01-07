Man arrested after €1.6m worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

€1.63 million worth of drugs was seized by Revenue and gardaí

A man was arrested after €1.63 million worth of cannabis was seized in Dublin yesterday.

Revenue officers seized 155kg of cannabis resin and 35kg of herbal cannabis after stopping and searching a vehicle in the Clondalkin area of Dublin yesterday.

A man in his 30's was arrested by gardaí in connection with the seizure and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Ronanstown Garda Station.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

"This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs,” a spokesperson for Revenue said.

"If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”



