Man arrested after €100k of cannabis and cocaine seized in Cork

A man has been arrested after €100,000 of cannabis and cocaine was seized in Cork yesterday.

Under warrant, a house in the Midleton area was searched at around 7pm.

The search led to the discovery of €90,000 worth of cannabis, €10,000 worth of cocaine and €2,750 in cash.

The worth of these drugs is subject to further analysis.

Several phones and other drug paraphernalia were also seized.

The man who was arrested in connection with the search is aged in his 20s and was taken to Middleton Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.