Man arrested after €100,000 of drugs and €30,000 cash seized in Longford

A man has been arrested after over €100,000 worth of drugs and almost €30,000 in cash was seized by gardaí in Longford yesterday.

Gardaí searched two houses in Longford Town assisted by members of Crime and Community Policing and the North West Region Armed Support Unit.

During the course of this search, cannabis with an approximate value of €110,000, cocaine with an approximate value of €500, and €28,830 cash was recovered.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Longford Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.