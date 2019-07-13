Man appears in court charged with assaulting women at train station

A MAN has appeared in court following several reported assaults on females at a train station.

The man, who is a non-Irish national and is aged in his 50s, was arrested after a number of assaults on females at Dublin's Connolly Station on Wednesday morning.

He was arrested at the Museum Luas stop in Stoneybatter and held in Store Street Garda Station.

He was then charged and appeared in court on Friday.

A garda spokesman said they believe he might have been involved in other similar assaults on Wednesday morning in the Connolly Train Station area or on a LUAS tram.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have witnessed an assault, or any potential victims of an assault on Wednesday morning to contact Gardaí in Store Street at 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors