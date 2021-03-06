Man and woman injured in Dublin shooting

A woman (30) has been shot at a flat complex in the Bluebell area of south Dublin.

It's understood she was shot in the chest and the arm and is in a critical condition in St James Hospital.

A man has also been taken to hospital with gun shot injuries.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a shooting incident which has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardai from Killmainham are investigating.

It's understood the female victim is known to real IRA killer Sean Connolly who is serving life for murdering veteran crime boss Eamon Kelly.

Kelly (65) was shot dead near his home as he returned home from a betting shop in December 2012.

Sean Connolly has been serving a life sentence since he pleaded guilty to the murder at the Special Criminal Court in April 2015.

Connolly had been charged at a special sitting of the non-jury court with the murder of Kelly at Furry Park Road, Killester, on 4 December 2012.

Connolly had also been charged with IRA membership and with possession of a firearm on the same occasion.

However, Connolly pleaded guilty to the murder of Kelly before his trial started and the court was told that the remaining two counts would proceed no further.

In a statement today, a Garda spokesperson: "Gardaí are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in the Bluebell area of Inchicore, Dublin 8, that occurred earlier this afternoon, 06/03/2021.

"A woman has been taken to St. James Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

A scene has been preserved for a technical examination. Investigations are ongoing. Further updates will follow. "

Online Editors