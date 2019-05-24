A MAN and a woman are being treated for non-life threatening injuries after an apparent stabbing incident in Cork.

Man and woman hospitalised after apparent stabbing in Cork

The man and woman, both understood to be in their mid 20s, were injured in an incident in Macroom, Co Cork.

The incident occurred around lunchtime and, when Gardaí attended the scene, the injured duo were taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment.

They are believed to have suffered stab and slash type injuries.

However, those injuries are not described as life threatening.

The area involved has been sealed off pending a full forensic examination.

Gardai are conducting door to door inquiries to determine if anyone heard or saw anything suspicious.

Macroom Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact them to assist their inquiries

