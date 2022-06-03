Man and woman arrested over €100,000 drug seizure in Co Kildare

Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman in connection with a substantial drug seizure in Co Kildare today.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups operating in the Kildare area, a joint intelligence led operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Kildare Divisional Drugs Unit and the Revenue Commissioners Customs Service.

As part of the operation a house in the Athy area was searched and close to 5kg of herbal cannabis was discovered.

A garda spokesperson said: “During the course of this search, a package which contained suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of approximately €99,200 was seized by Customs officers.

“Gardaí arrested a male and a female at the scene and they are currently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Kildare Garda Station.”

“This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295,” a spokesperson for Revenue’s Customs Service added.