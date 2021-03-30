Man and woman arrested in relation to fatal stabbing of man in Dublin apartment

TWO people have been arrested in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man in Dublin city centre yesterday.

Isaac ‘Ike’ Horgan (52) bled out after suffering a significant knife wound to his upper leg at the Markievicz House apartment complex in Dublin 2.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene at around 11am and Horgan was rushed to St James Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

This morning investigating detectives arrested a man and woman, aged in their 40s and 30s, in relation to the stabbing.

They are being quizzed at Pearse Street garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for up to 24 hours.

A Garda spokesman said that investigations are ongoing.

The weapon believed to have been used in the incident was not recovered at the scene and garda search teams were brought in to carry out examinations of the area.

The Irish Independent has learned that Isaac Horgan was well known to gardai and was previously cleared of stabbing another man to death.

In July 2005, a jury deliberated for just over two hours at the Central Criminal Court before it found Horgan, then of Fatima Mansions, not guilty of the manslaughter of Scottish national Douglas McManus.

Horgan had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr McManus (36), also of Fatima Mansions, on June 17th, 2002.

He had denied assaulting Mark Holmes, originally from Ranelagh, Dublin, at the same location on the same date.

During the trial Mr Justice Paul Butler withdrew the murder charge from the jury and directed that the case proceed with a manslaughter charge.

He also directed the jury to find the accused not guilty of assaulting Mr Holmes and Horgan walked free from court.

While on remand in prison awaiting trial, Mr Horgan was himself brutally stabbed in Cloverhill Prison where he was sliced from ear to ear in an attack while he queued for food in October 2003.

Senior sources say that Mr Horgan had “fallen on very hard times” in recent years and suffered from problems linked to alcohol abuse.

In a bizarre incident a number of years ago, he walked into a north inner city garda station and claimed that he had worked as a child soldier for the IRA and was responsible for the murder of Lord Mountbatten in Co Sligo in 1979.

Gardai found no evidence to back up the strange claims that he was involved in the savage murders of August 27, 1979 at Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, when Lord Louis Mountbatten was killed by an IRA bomb.

Gardaí at Pearse Street are investigating yesterday’s suspected killing and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

A large garda presence remained yesterday evening at the apartment complex, located off Townsend Street.

Personnel attached to the Garda Techincal Bureau and Divisional Scene of Crime unit also carried out forensic examinations of the scene.

