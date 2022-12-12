A man and a woman have been arrested after two gardaí were assaulted in Dublin yesterday evening.

It’s been confirmed that one of the gardaí was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. The severity of his injuries is not known at this time.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened in the Fitzgibbon Street area, of Dublin 1, at approximately 8pm.

“A male Garda received injuries following the incident and was later take to the Mater Hospital to be treated. A second male Garda received injuries but did not require medical treatment,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A man and woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested and taken to Mountjoy Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. The woman has been released pending file to the DPP. The man remains in custody.

“Investigations are ongoing.”