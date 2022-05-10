Man and woman arrested as cannabis worth €400k seized in Cork

The drugs seized during the search of the car in Co Cork on Monday evening. Photo: Gardaí.

A man and woman in their 30s have been arrested in connection with a €400,000 seizure of cannabis in Cork on Monday.

The seizure came when gardaí attached to the Midleton District Crime Unit and Midleton Drugs Unit stopped and searched a vehicle in the Carrigtwohill area of Cork at approximately 7.30pm on Monday evening.

Gardaí discovered 20kg of suspected cannabis herb. The drugs seized are estimated to be worth €400,000. They will now be sent for further analysis.

A woman and a man, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Cobh Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.