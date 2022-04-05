Man and woman arrested as cannabis and cocaine worth €129,000 seized in Wexford

The cannabis seized by Gardaí and Revenue Officers in Gorey on Tuesday. Photo: Revenue.

A 45-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman have been arrested following a seizure of drugs worth €129,000 in Wexford on Tuesday.

The seizure occurred at a premises in the Gorey area of Wexford following an intelligence operation targeting people suspected to be involved in organised crime in the Wexford area.

The seizure, which resulted in the capture of 6kg of cannabis and a small quantity of cocaine with an estimated value of €129,000, was conducted by the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Wexford Divisional Drug Unit.

Gardaí arrested one man aged 45 years and one woman aged 53 years in relation to drug trafficking offences connected to the seizure and they are currently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Gorey and Wexford town garda stations.

Investigations are continuing.