Man and woman arrested after €53,000 drug seizure

Gardaí seized the drugs in collaboration with Revenue.

A man and woman have been arrested after €53,000 worth of diazepam and cannabis was seized by gardaí in Ringsend, Dublin.

The man and woman, who are both aged in their 20s, are currently detained in Irishtown Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The seizure, which was made on Friday, was part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation targeting drugs distribution by An Garda Síochána and Revenue Customs Service.

During the operation at an address in Ringsend Diazepam pills (d10s) valued at €47,000 and Cannabis worth €6,000 was seized.

The drugs will be forwarded to FSI for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

