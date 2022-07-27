| 16.9°C Dublin

Man and woman (30s) arrested after gardaí seize suspected gun and drugs in Dublin

They were searched and a suspected firearm was seized along with a quantity of drugs

Neil Fetherstonhaugh

A man and a woman have been arrested after gardaí found a suspected firearm and drugs after they were searched in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

Officers attached to the South Central Divisional Drug unit who were on patrol in Townsend Street, Dublin 2, observed “unusual activity” and approached both suspects who are both aged in their 30s.

They were searched and a suspected firearm was seized along with a quantity of drugs were seized.

“Both persons were arrested and conveyed to Kevin Street Garda Station where the male was detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939 and remains in custody this morning,” gardaí said.

“The female was arrested under Section 15, Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 and has since been charged and is due to appear before court on July 29, 2022.”

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

