The late Thomas Dooley, a father of seven from Killarney, pictured with his wife Siobhan.

Two males have been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of Tommy Dooley at a cemetery in Co Kerry.

A man aged in his 20s and a male teenager were arrested yesterday morning and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.

Gardaí have confirmed that both men have now been charged and will appear before Tralee District Court this morning.

"Gardaí have charged the two males who were arrested yesterday morning, Tuesday 15th November 2022, as part of the investigation into the fatal assault in Rathass Cemetery, Tralee, Co. Kerry on Wednesday, 5th October 2022,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Both males (one aged in his 20s, and one juvenile teen) are due to appear before Tralee District Court this morning.”

Tommy Dooley, from Killarney, died from multiple stab injuries sustained at New Rath cemetery on October 5 as he attended the funeral of a Killarney mother of five.

Two days after the fatal assault, Mr Dooley’s brother, Patrick Dooley (35), was charged with murder at a sitting before Judge Dave Waters at Kenmare District Court.

Another man, who is in his 30s, was also charged in connection with the fatal assault.

Mr Dooley’s wife Siobhan was injured as she went to her husband's aid when he was surrounded by a group of assailants.

Despite desperate efforts by paramedics to help Mr Dooley, he was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to nearby University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

His wife was also treated at UHK for slash-type injuries but was subsequently discharged the day after the assault.