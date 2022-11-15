The late Thomas Dooley, a father of seven from Killarney, pictured with his wife Siobhan.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Tommy Dooley at a cemetery in Co Kerry.

A man aged in his 20s and a male teenager are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.

Mr Dooley, with an address in Killarney, died from multiple stab injuries sustained at New Rath cemetery on October 5 as he attended the funeral of a Killarney mother-of-five.

Two days after the fatal assault Mr Dooley’s brother, Patrick Dooley (35), was charged with murder at a sitting before Judge Dave Waters at Kenmare District Court.

Another man, who is in his 30s, was also charged in connection with the fatal assault.

Mr Dooley’s wife Siobhan was injured as she bravely went to her husband's aid when he was surrounded by a group of assailants.

Despite desperate efforts by paramedics to help Mr Dooley, he was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to nearby University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

His wife was also treated at UHK for slash-type injuries but was subsequently discharged the day after the assault.