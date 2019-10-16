GARDAÍ investigating a suspected feud-related attack in Cork in which a man was stabbed while sitting in a car with a young child have arrested a man and a woman.

Man and a woman arrested following stabbing in Cork that gardaí suspect was related to feud

The pair, both aged in their late 20s, were arrested at addresses on Cork's northside.

They are being questioned at the Bridewell and Gurranabraher Garda Stations and can be held for up to 12 hours.

Both are being questioned about the stabbing of a 41-year-old man in the city centre on October 1 last.

The man was sitting in a parked car on North Main Street, just off Cork city centre, at 10.30am when he was stabbed several times through the open car door window by a man.

The victim sustained non-life threatening stab and slash wounds to his hands, arm and neck before the attacker ran away.

The child in the car was unharmed, but left shocked by the incident.

Gardaí and paramedics attended the scene and the man was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with non-life threatening injuries.

He later discharged himself from hospital.

Detectives believe the attack is linked to a feud between two groups on Cork's northside.

It was described by one garda source as having the hallmarks of an opportunistic attack rather than a planned assault.

Gardaí have also conducted a number of searches in relation to the North Main Street attack.

The operations by uniformed gardaí were supported by members of the armed Regional Support Unit.

Online Editors