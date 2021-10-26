Man allegedly attacked with axe in supermarket, while two males suffer stab wounds in separate incidents

A man is recovering in hospital tonight after he was allegedly attacked in a supermarket by two men wielding an axe while two men suffered apparent stab wounds in a separate incident.

Gardaí say a man in his 30s was approached and allegedly assaulted by two men armed with an axe inside a supermarket in the Cloncollog area of Tullamore, Co Offaly, shortly after 8.30pm.

He was rushed to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore where his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

The scene at the supermarket is currently cordoned off for a technical examination.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing, with gardaí appealing for information.

Meanwhile, two males were taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital in Dublin for apparent stab wounds this evening following an altercation between a group of males on Parnell Street and also Henrietta Street in Dublin’s north inner city.

Gardaí said they attended the scene at both locations following reports of a disturbance involving a group of males and believe that both incidents in Dublin are linked.

The injuries sustained by both victims are not believed to be life-threatening.

Scenes have been preserved at both locations for a technical examination and enquiries are ongoing.