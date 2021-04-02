Man (73) due for court over suspected money laundering after €110,000 seized in raid

A 73-year-old man is due for court this morning over the seizure of a large amount of cash on Dublin’s northside.

In the course of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected to be involved in organised crime, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by the Garda Dog Unit searched an address in Finglas.

During the search they seized more than €110,000 in cash, along with a cash counting machine, a vacuum packing machine, jewellery, watches and an encrypted phone.

A man aged 73 was arrested on suspicion of involvement or participation in the activities of a criminal organisation Contrary to Section 72 Criminal Justice Act 2006 which deals with money laundering.

The man was held under the provisions of Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Finglas Garda Station and will appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.





Online Editors