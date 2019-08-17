Man (70s) in critical condition after assault

AN ELDERLY man has been left in critical condition after an assault in the early hours of this morning.

The man (70s) was assaulted at Courtney Place in Ballybough, Dublin 3 at around 2am.

A garda spokeswoman said that the man was rushed to hospital.

"A male, in his (70s) suffered serious head and spinal injuries during the assault and was taken to The Mater Hospital, where he is in a critical condition.

A man was seriously injured in an incident overnight Photo: Owen Breslin

"The scene is preserved and awaiting Garda Technical examination," she said.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who may have witnessed the assault or who can assist Gardaí in the investigation to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 - 6668601, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors