A man in his 70s has been arrested following the assault of a woman in a home in Dublin 8 today.

The woman, also in her 70s, was treated at the scene for her injures.

The incident occurred in a house on Ava Maria Road, Dublin 8, shortly after 7.30pm this evening.

The man was arrested at the scene and was brought to Kevin Street garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.