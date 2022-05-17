Man (60s) injured during aggravated burglary in Meath

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a man in his 60s was injured during an aggravated burglary at his home in Co Meath yesterday afternoon.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to incident that took place in the Hill of Down area.

In a statement, the force said: “Shortly after 1pm, two men entered a residence and attacked the occupant of the home.

"A man, aged in his 60s, received a number of injuries and was later taken to Mullingar General Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

“During the incident, jewellery and a sum of cash were reported stolen. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Investigators are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Hill of Down and Kinnegad areas between 10.30am and 3.30pm yesterday, and who may have witnessed anything.

Anyone with camera footage from the area at this time, including dash-cam, is also asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Trim Garda station on 046 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.