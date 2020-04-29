Man (60s) in critical condition following assault in Co Kildare

A man (60s) is in critical condition following an assault in Kildare yesterday.

The man suffered serious injuries during the attack in a house in Newbridge at around 9pm last night.

He was taken to Naas General Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

The scene is currently preserved and a full technical examination is being conducted.

Gardaí confirmed they are following a definite line of enquiry in connection with this assault.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Newbridge are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward, particularly those who were in the Moore Park area, Newbridge yesterday evening between the hours of 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

This includes any road users who may have camera (dash-cam) footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors