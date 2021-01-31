Man (60s) hospitalised after he was beaten with bat in terrifying burglary

A man in his 60s who was attacked and robbed at his rural home with a bat and a board with nails hammered into it is due to undergo surgery on his serious injuries.

The incident happened outside Monasterevin in Co Kildare yesterday evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to the aggravated burglary that occurred at the isolated house in the Duneany area of Monasterevin.

Two men entered the house and assaulted the owner, a man aged in his 60s.

He received serious injuries as a result of the assault and was first taken to Naas General Hospital to receive treatment.

But it is understood he was later due to be brought to a Dublin hospital for surgery.

Gardai say a number of items were taken from the house during the incident.

Gardaí believe the suspects fled the scene in a car.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Duneany and Kildangan areas of Monasterevin, Co. Kildare yesterday evening between the hours of 5pm and 9pm to contact them,” a garda statement said.

“Gardaí are also appealing to the wider community of Monasterevin who may have noticed any unusual activity in the area to contact them,” it added.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

