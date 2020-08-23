Man (60s) arrested in connection with death of woman following assault at Dublin house

| 14.8°C Dublin
A WOMAN has died following an assault at a house in Dublin.
The assault happened at a house in Kincora Court in Clontarf, Dublin 3 this evening.
A female, age currently unknown, was fatally injured.
Her body is at the property, the scene is being preserved and the State Pathologist has been notified.
A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested at the scene and is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Clontarf Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.
Online Editors