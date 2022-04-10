| 9.2°C Dublin

Man (60s) arrested following armed robbery in Co Carlow

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Allison Bray

A man in his 60s is being questioned by gardaí tonight in connection with an armed robbery at a business in Co Carlow on Saturday night.

A masked man entered a business premises in Pollerton, Co Carlow around 9pm on Saturday, armed with a firearm.

After threatening staff, he demanded cash from a person behind the counter and left the scene with a large sum of cash.

No one was injured during the raid.

In a follow-up search this evening at a premises in Carlow town, a firearm and a sum of cash was found.

A man aged in his 60s was arrested and is currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Carlow garda station.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy