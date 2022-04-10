Man (60s) arrested following armed robbery in Co Carlow

A man in his 60s is being questioned by gardaí tonight in connection with an armed robbery at a business in Co Carlow on Saturday night.

A masked man entered a business premises in Pollerton, Co Carlow around 9pm on Saturday, armed with a firearm.

After threatening staff, he demanded cash from a person behind the counter and left the scene with a large sum of cash.

No one was injured during the raid.

In a follow-up search this evening at a premises in Carlow town, a firearm and a sum of cash was found.

A man aged in his 60s was arrested and is currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Carlow garda station.