Man (51) arrested after €159,400 of cannabis seized in Meath growhouse raid

A 51-year-old man has been arrested and €159,400 of cannabis seized after Gardaí raided a growhouse in Meath.

At approximately 3.15pm this afternoon, the search operation was carried out at a house in Deanhill, Navan and Gardaí discovered a large growing facility which was ventilated and insulated to grow cannabis.

A total of 143 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €114,400, along with loose cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €45,000 (both subject to analysis) were seized along with €9,000 in cash.

A Garda spokesperson said: “As part of an intelligence-led operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Co. Meath, Gardaí attached to the Meath Divisional Drug unit assisted by members of the Eastern Region Armed Support unit and Detective members from Navan carried out a search under warrant this afternoon Friday 23rd October, 2020.

The man was arrested at the scene and was taken to Ashbourne Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Online Editors