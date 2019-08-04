Man (50s) dies following assault outside of Longford pub
A MAN has died after an assault outside of a pub in Longford.
The assault happened outside of a pub in Foigha at around 5.30pm on Thursday evening.
A man (50s) sustained serious injuries and was brought to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar, where he died this afternoon.
A post-mortem is due to be carried out tomorrow and the local coroner has been notified.
A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the assault and held at Longford Garda Station.
He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning.
