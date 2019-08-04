News Crime

Sunday 4 August 2019

Man (50s) dies following assault outside of Longford pub

The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar
Kathy Armstrong

A MAN has died after an assault outside of a pub in Longford.

The assault happened outside of a pub in Foigha at around 5.30pm on Thursday evening.

A man (50s) sustained serious injuries and was brought to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar, where he died this afternoon.

A post-mortem is due to be carried out tomorrow and the local coroner has been notified.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the assault and held at Longford Garda Station.

He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning.

