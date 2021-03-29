Man (50s) dies after suspected stabbing in Dublin city centre

| 15.2°C Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 50s following a suspected stabbing in Dublin city centre.

Officers were alerted to the scene at around 11am following an incident at Markievicz House, near Townsend Street in Dublin 2.

The man, aged in his 50s, was brought to St James’ Hospital where he has since been pronounced dead.

It’s understood the man suffered knife wounds and gardaí are now carrying out inquiries.

Gardai have said they are awaiting the results of post mortem examination to take place which will determine the course of the investigation.

A spokesman said: “The scene continues to be preserved and examinations are ongoing by the Garda Technical Bureau and Divisional Scenes of Crime personnel.”

More to follow...

