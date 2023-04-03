Man, (50s) arrested in connection with €100k worth of cannabis and cocaine found in Limerick city

A man in his 50s is being questioned by gardaí tonight after the seizure of an estimated €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine in Limerick city.

The seizure was made following a search of a residence in the St Mary’s Park area of the city earlier today by gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit.

The drugs will now be subjected to an analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

A man arrested in connection with the seizure is currently detained at an undisclosed garda station in Co Limerick pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. He can be held for up to seven days.

The investigation is ongoing.