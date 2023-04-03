| 7.1°C Dublin

Man, (50s) arrested in connection with €100k worth of cannabis and cocaine found in Limerick city

Allison Bray

A man in his 50s is being questioned by gardaí tonight after the seizure of an estimated €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine in Limerick city.

The seizure was made following a search of a residence in the St Mary’s Park area of the city earlier today by gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit.

