Drugs seized by gardaí as part of the operation

A man (50s) was arrested following an €80k cannabis seizure in Co Dublin yesterday.

The drugs were seized during a planned search in Donabate as part of ‘Operation Tara’.

The man was arrested and detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Swords Garda Station. He has since been released pending further enquiries.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.