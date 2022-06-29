Man (50s) arrested during investigation into bribery in the retail sector

A man has been arrested in Dublin in relation to an ongoing investigation into bribery in the retail sector.

The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, and taken to Clondalkin Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) carried out the arrest and search operation on Wednesday morning, and investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.