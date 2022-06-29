| 16.9°C Dublin

Man (50s) arrested during investigation into bribery in the retail sector

Stock photo Expand

Close

Stock photo

Stock photo

Stock photo

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

A man has been arrested in Dublin in relation to an ongoing investigation into bribery in the retail sector.

The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, and taken to Clondalkin Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) carried out the arrest and search operation on Wednesday morning, and investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy