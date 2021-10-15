Man (50s) arrested after €114k cannabis seizure in Meath

The cannabis seized by Gardaí at a residence in Navan, Meath. Photo: Gardaí.

A man in his 50s has been arrested following the seizure of cannabis worth €114,000 in Meath.

Gardaí attached to the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit searched a residence in Navan on Friday, October 8, as part of an operation targeting organised criminals involved in the drug trade of the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

During the course of the search, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €114,000 was seized by Gardaí, along with drug paraphernalia.

A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with this seizure this morning and he is currently detained at Trim Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis and investigations are ongoing.