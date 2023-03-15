| 11.1°C Dublin

Man (43) arrested after cannabis worth €1.1m seized in Kildare

The drugs seized by Gardaí and Revenue in Kildare on Wednesday. Photo: Gardaí. Expand

The drugs seized by Gardaí and Revenue in Kildare on Wednesday. Photo: Gardaí.

Eoghan Moloney

A man in his 40s has been arrested after gardaí and Revenue seized cannabis worth €1.1m in Kildare on Wednesday.

The 55-kilo haul came as part of “an intelligence-led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Kildare area”, gardaí said.

