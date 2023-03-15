Man (43) arrested after cannabis worth €1.1m seized in Kildare

A man in his 40s has been arrested after gardaí and Revenue seized cannabis worth €1.1m in Kildare on Wednesday.
The 55-kilo haul came as part of “an intelligence-led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Kildare area”, gardaí said.
The joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).
During the course of this operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 55 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1.1m.
Gardaí arrested one man, aged 43, who is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a garda station in Co Kildare.