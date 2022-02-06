A man in his 40s will appear before a special sitting of Listowel District Court this Sunday afternoon charged in connection with the seizure of drugs worth €590,000 in Cork on Friday.

The man was arrested during a stop and search in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, on Friday afternoon at 2.20pm by gardaí attached to the Fermoy Roads Policing Unit.

The car was stopped for road traffic offences and seized and a search of the vehicle yielded approximately €380,000 worth of cannabis and an estimated €210,000 of cocaine.

The driver was taken to Fermoy Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The man will appear before a Special Sitting of Listowel District Court this afternoon, at 2pm.