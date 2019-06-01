News Crime

Saturday 1 June 2019

Man (40s) rushed to hospital after being shot twice in West Dublin

Garda pictured conducting a finger tip search at the scene of a shoot near the Lidl on the Blakestown Road in Mulhuddart.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 1/6/19
Garda pictured at the scene of a shoot near the Lidl on the Blakestown Road in Mulhuddart.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 1/6/19
Crime scene Blakestown shooting
Crime scene after Blakestown shooting
Scene of shooting on Blakestown Road. 01/06/2019
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A man has been injured after being shot in West Dublin this afternoon.

Gardai and emergency services are at the scene of the incident on Blakestown Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.

It's understood the man was shot twice - once in the chest and once in the arm - as he was making his way into Lidl.

He is currently in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, but his injuries are not life threatening.

It's understood the injured man is a close associate of Lee Boylan - who was shot in rush hour traffic also on the Blakestown Road in March.

Lee Boylan was left with life-altering injuries as a result of the shooting.

The shooting took place at around 5pm.

A garda spokesman said no arrests have been made.

"Gardaí are at the scene of a shooting on Blakestown Road, Blanchardstown that occurred at approximately 5.20pm today 1st June 2019," he said.

 "A male in his 40’s has been taken to hospital. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

More to follow...

Online Editors

