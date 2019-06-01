Man (40s) rushed to hospital after being shot twice in West Dublin

A man has been injured after being shot in West Dublin this afternoon.

Gardai and emergency services are at the scene of the incident on Blakestown Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.

It's understood the man was shot twice - once in the chest and once in the arm - as he was making his way into Lidl.

He is currently in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, but his injuries are not life threatening.

Gardai search the proximity around Lidl in Blakestown where a man was shot this afternoon @Independent_ie pic.twitter.com/leXFfx3ODS — Ian Begley (@Beggers_) June 1, 2019

It's understood the injured man is a close associate of Lee Boylan - who was shot in rush hour traffic also on the Blakestown Road in March.

Lee Boylan was left with life-altering injuries as a result of the shooting.

The shooting took place at around 5pm.

A garda spokesman said no arrests have been made.

"Gardaí are at the scene of a shooting on Blakestown Road, Blanchardstown that occurred at approximately 5.20pm today 1st June 2019," he said.

"A male in his 40’s has been taken to hospital. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

