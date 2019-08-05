A man (40s) is in a serious condition in hospital following an assault outside a fast food restaurant in south Dublin.

A man (40s) is in a serious condition in hospital following an assault outside a fast food restaurant in south Dublin.

Man (40s) in 'serious condition' after assault outside fast food restaurant

The incident took place around 3am on Saturday morning in the car park of the restaurant in the Belgard Road area of Tallaght.

A man in his 20s has been arrested by gardai.

Gardai say the victim suffered facial injuries but did not receive medical attention at the scene.

He subsequently attended Beaumont Hospital and remains in a serious condition.

"At approximately 3am, gardaí attended the car park of a fast food restaurant following reports of a man in his early 40s having received facial injuries as a result of an assault. The man did not receive medical attention at the scene but attended Beaumont Hospital the following day where he remains in a serious condition.," a garda spokesman said.

"The male in his 20s is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act."

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

More to follow...

Online Editors