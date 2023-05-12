Man (40s) in critical condition after suspected shooting in Cork
Niamh McGovern
A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital after a suspected shooting in the early hours of this morning in Cork City.
Latest Crime
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man was shot in Cork city early on Friday
Sisters of Regency driver Jason Bonney demand perjury probe into ‘lies’ during trial that blamed their dead father
Senior Kinahan gang member and ‘driving force’ of feud attacks arrested over murder of Eddie Hutch
Woman (48) charged with murder of man (36) in west Dublin apartment
BREAKING | Man (40s) in critical condition after suspected shooting in Cork
Woman (40s) due in court in connection with death of Ballyfermot man David Ennis (36)
Burglary gang rams patrol car on busy Dublin street, heightening garda fears over high-speed pursuits
Annie McCarrick murder: gardaí review statements taken from two brothers who gave ‘robust’ alibis
BREAKING | Decision to prosecute garda over fatal crash which killed three fleeing criminals ‘extremely shocking’
Hitman-for hire schemer ‘ruined my life’ – woman whose husband tried to have couple she was meeting online killed
Top Stories
Ask an expert: ‘I want to defy my father's will and give half the house to my brother’
Bruce Springsteen’s ‘pint-pouring skills were great’, says owner of Kildare pub where US rocker had a lock-in
Wexford GAA mentor jailed for six months for assault on referee
Irish Times removes article suggesting fake tan is racist amid suggestion it was AI generated
Latest NewsMore
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man was shot in Cork city early on Friday
Devon nurse wins £250,000 global prize for work improving diabetes care
‘I wanted to show my girls’ – Myleene Klass wins I’m A Celebrity… South Africa
Interim St Patrick’s Athletic boss Daly secures back-to-back wins with late flourish
Dundalk go fourth after snatching late victory against nine-man Cork City
Lesson for Students as Shamrock Rovers go top of table
Ex-king of the jungle Phil Tufnell eliminated on I’m A Celebrity final episode
Ryan Graydon shines as Derry keep up their Gypsy curse
Wexford GAA mentor jailed for six months for assault on referee
PM ‘disappointed’ by decision to block Zelensky from addressing Eurovision final