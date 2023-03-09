Man (40s) in critical condition after assault in Newbridge, one arrested

A man is fighting for his life after was discovered with serious injuries outside a residence in Newbridge, Co Kildare.
The man, aged in his 40s, is thought to be the victim of an assault gardaí said today.
He was discovered at around 10.30am on Wednesday in the Piercetown area of the town.
Gardaí said he was taken to Naas General Hospital where he is currently in a critical condition.
The scene at Piercetown has been preserved for technical examination.
A man in his 30s has been arrested as part of this investigation and he is currently being detained at Newbridge Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.