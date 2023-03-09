| 2.9°C Dublin

Man (40s) in critical condition after assault in Newbridge, one arrested

Luke Byrne Twitter Email

A man is fighting for his life after was discovered with serious injuries outside a residence in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

The man, aged in his 40s, is thought to be the victim of an assault gardaí said today.

