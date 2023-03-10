A man in his 40s has died this afternoon as a result of his injuries following an assault in Newbridge, Co Kildare, on Wednesday.
The man was discovered with serious injuries at 10:30am on Wednesday morning outside a home in the Piercetown area of Newbridge.
He was taken to Naas General Hospital where he had been in a critical condition for the past two days.
A man in his 30s has been arrested as part of the investigation.
The scene at Piercetown was preserved to allow for a technical examination by Gardaí.
He is being detained at Newbridge Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Those with information are being asked to make it available by contacting Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.