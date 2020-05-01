Man (40s) dies after Wexford stabbing

A man (40s) has died after being stabbed in Wexford.

He was discovered with apparent stab wounds by gardai after the assault which occurred at approximately 12.30am, today at a residence at Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, in his early 40s, was arrested a short distance away and he is currently detained at Wexford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene is currently preserved pending a full technical examination.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and for anyone with information to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors