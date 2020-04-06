Man (40s) dies after fatal assault at Tipperary apartment complex

A man has died in Tipperary this morning following a fatal assault on Saturday.

The man, who was in his 40s, was allegedly assaulted at an apartment complex in the North Quay area of Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary around 11.30pm on Saturday.

He received an apparent stab wound and was taken to Waterford University Hospital in a critical condition.

He died in hospital from his injuries earlier today.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post mortem is due to take place today.

An incident room has been established at Clonmel Garda Station and investigations are ongoing. The scene of the incident remains preserved for a further technical examination.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in relation to the investigation. He is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors