Man (40s) arrested after man in his 20s dies following assault in Dublin city

A man (40s) has been arrested as gardai investigate a fatal assault in Dublin city in the early hours of this morning.

Gardai responded to reports of an assault on Harrington Street in Dublin 2 at around 4.45am.

