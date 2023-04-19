A man (40s) has been arrested as gardai investigate a fatal assault in Dublin city in the early hours of this morning.
Gardai responded to reports of an assault on Harrington Street in Dublin 2 at around 4.45am.
A man (20s) was found with serious injuries and was rushed to St James’ Hospital where he later passed away.
"The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will take place later today,” a garda spokesperson said.
“A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested by Gardaí. He is currently being detained at Garda Station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
“Gardaí are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”
More to follow...