Man (40s) arrested after heroin worth €280,000 seized in Dublin

The heroin seized in Clondalkin on Wednesday by Gardaí. Photo: Gardaí.

A man in his 40s is in garda custody after two kilos of heroin with a street value of €280,000 was seized by gardaí in Dublin today.

The seizure came after gardaí intercepted a vehicle and searched a home in Clondalkin at 2pm on Wednesday afternoon. The seizure came as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime.

The raid was carried out by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

In the course of the operation, two kilos of heroin with a street value of €280,000, and €4,000 in cash were recovered.

The man in his 40s was arrested in relation to drug trafficking and is currently detained at a Garda Station in South Dublin.

Investigations into the seizure are ongoing.