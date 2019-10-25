A MIDDLE aged man has died six weeks after being found in a critical condition in Cork city centre after a vicious assault.

Man (40) dies six weeks after assault in Cork city

The man, named locally as James Duncan (40), was originally from Knocknaheeny in Cork.

He died in a Cork hospital where he had been in a critical condition since September 12.

The deceased suffered serious head injuries in a violent assault which occurred around 9pm on September 12 between St Patrick Street and Academy Street in Cork city centre.

The attack occurred just metres from one of the busiest shopping areas in the city.

The man was found in an unconscious state by emergency services.

He was admitted to hospital with critical head injuries and was placed on life support.

Mr Duncan, who was in a coma, never regained consciousness.

On October 11, Gardaí arrested a 46 year old - who is originally from the UK - in connection with the suspected city centre assault.

He was questioned for two days before being released without charge.

A file on the matter will now be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

It was the second fatal assault in Cork in the space of three weeks.

Homeless chef Timothy 'Timmy' Hourihane (53) died after a savage beating near the tent he was living in off Mardyke Walk on October 13.

Mr Hourihane was discovered after emergency services had attended reports of a tent on fire in the area.

A number of homeless people have been living in the area with the result it is known locally as 'Tent City'.

While Mr Hourihane's tent had been set on fire, detectives believe he was assaulted some distance away.

He was found with horrific head injuries.

However, he had not suffered any burn injuries.

