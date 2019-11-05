Man (39) dies after shooting in Meath

A 39-year-old man was shot at Castlemartin Drive in Bettystown, Co Meath at around 11.40pm last night.

A garda spokesman said in a statement: "Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the shooting, a 39 year old man received a number of gunshot wounds, he was removed by Ambulance to Our lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda but was pronounced dead shortly before 1am this morning, Tuesday 5th November 2019.

"The scene is currently preserved pending an examination by Garda Crime Scene Examiners.

"A small van (details unknown at this stage) was found on fire at Eastham Rd, Bettystown, Co Meath shortly after the shooting, this scene is also preserved pending an examination by Garda Crime Scene Examiners."

The local coroner has been notified of the incident.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information to contact the incident room at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01-801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors