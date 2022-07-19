A murder investigation has been launched following an incident in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush on Monday. Photo credit: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Police have arrested a 39-year-old man in relation to the investigation of the murder of a man in Portrush on Monday morning.

The victim’s body was found in the Bath Terrace area of the Co Antrim seaside town shortly after 2am..

Detective Inspector McGarvey said: “The man was arrested earlier this evening on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody, assisting with enquiries.

“Our investigation is continuing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush last night and the early hours of this morning and who witnessed anything to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 171 of 18/07/22.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance service said they responded to a 999 call at 2.16am.

A NIAS spokesperson said: “NIAS despatched two Emergency Crews to the incident. No one was taken from scene.”

Detective Inspector McGarvey from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team said: “Shortly after 2.20am, police received a report that an injured male was discovered in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush.

After the initial news of the man’s sudden death on Monday morning, SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter, who lives in Portrush, extended her “heartfelt condolences” to the family of the man who has died.

“I know people locally will join me in offering them both sympathy at support at what must be an incredibly difficult time for them,” she said.

“I’d ask the public to give police space to carry out their investigation into the circumstances of this man’s death.

"I understand that many people will want to travel to the area to enjoy the recent spell of good weather, but they should be mindful that a number of road closures are in place and show patience and understanding.

“I have been liaising with police about their investigation into this sudden death I’d urge anyone with any information about what took place here to come forward as soon as possible to assist police with their enquiries.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Councillor Mark Fielding said it’s a “tragedy".

"It’s very sad for anyone connected to this. It’s just not a nice thing to happen,” he said.

“My thoughts are with the family, or anyone connected to this fatal tragedy.”

Alliance Councillor Chris McCaw has said he was very “sorry to hear” to about the death, adding his thoughts and prayers were with the family and friends of the man.

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden also offered her sincerest condolences to his family.

In a statement, she said: “This will be an incredibly difficult time for his friends and family – to whom I offer my sincere condolences. There will be tough days ahead for all who knew him.

“I would urge anyone who can help the police with their investigation to come forward so that the full circumstances of this loss may be fully understood.”

Church Pass, Bath Terrace and the Bath Street areas of Portrush have reopened and there is now pedestrian access between Bath Street and Arcadia.