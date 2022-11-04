Man (35) arrested after over €100k of cannabis seized in Dublin

Revenue seized over €100,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin today.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after Revenue seized more than €100,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin today.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups in Coolock, Dublin, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the DMR North Central Coolock, Clontarf Drugs Units, and Revenue searched suspected premises in the area.

In one premises in the Coolock area, Revenue seized 5.5kg of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €110,000.

Gardaí arrested a 35-year-old man who is currently detained at Raheny Garda Station pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.